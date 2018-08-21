FAKTA: De 20 bedst sælgende albummer i USA

New York. Det amerikanske rockband The Eagles indtager førstepladsen på listen over de bedst sælgende albummer nogensinde i USA.

Her kan du se top-20 fra listen, der er blevet opdateret mandag. I parentes er antallet af solgte albummer angivet:

1. The Eagles: "Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975" (38 millioner).

2. Michael Jackson: "Thriller" (33 millioner).

3. The Eagles: "Hotel California" (26 millioner).

4. Billy Joel: "Greatest Hits Volume I & Volume II" (23 millioner).

5. Led Zeppelin: "Led Zeppelin IV" (23 millioner).

6. Pink Floyd: "The Wall" (23 millioner).

7. AC/DC: "Back in Black" (22 millioner).

8. Garth Brooks: "Double Live" (21 millioner).

9. Hootie & the Blowfish: "Cracked Rear View" (21 millioner).

10. Fleetwood Mac: "Rumours" (20 millioner).

11. Shania Twain: "Come On Over" (20 millioner).

12. The Beatles: "The Beatles" (19 millioner).

13. Guns N' Roses: "Appetite for Destruction" (18 millioner).

14. Whitney Houston: "The Bodyguard (soundtrack)" (18 millioner).

15. Boston: "Boston" (17 millioner).

16. Elton John: "Greatest Hits" (17 millioner).

17. Garth Brooks: "No Fences" (17 millioner).

18. The Beatles: "The Beatles 1967-1970" (17 millioner).

19. Alanis Morissette: "Jagged Little Pill" (16 millioner).

20. Bee Gees: "Saturday Night Fever (soundtrack)" (16 millioner).

Kilde: Forbundet for USA's pladeindustri.

/ritzau/