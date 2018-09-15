Dear Madam US Ambassador: What has happened with America?

We had the opportunity to meet while I was in government. Pleasant and cordial as tradition calls for between friends and allies. Yet, there were things I couldn’t ask you then, that I can now. See, this is my story:

It wasn’t easy – to be a Reaganite in the northern part of Europe in the beginning of the 1980s. Nor in the 1990s come to think of it. I fondly remember the European correspondent of the WSJ stationed in Bruxelles who called me when I used to be a mayor in Copenhagen to have that rare species confirmed… Rumors had run.

Never the less, that was what I was. A true believer in smaller »gov’ment«, lower taxes and peace through strength. Get government out of the way and let people thrive – government wasn’t the solution to our problem, but the problem.

Ronald Reagan captured the imagination of a small boy growing up on the island of Bornholm, just next to the Soviet Union. He was the first conservative I saw smile. And while my parents were marching in the peace marches basically saying peace at any price, I heard this ruddy, suave person, I had never seen before, say: »I have an idea about the cold war – we win. They lose.« It. Was. Fabulous.

When Reagan spoke of America it was not an excluding vision of America first. It was American exceptionalism, something to strive for for everybody. A vision of how the world could be. He had this idea that if young people came to America they would fall in love with her. And he invited them from all over the world to come – including me. I was 17 years old when I got an invitation from the USIA (oh this love of acronyms that is so American). A special agency created by the president to inform about America – and to push through his policies of fighting the cold war behind the iron curtain. A trip of three weeks in »the shining city upon the hill«. I have never – ever – in my life forgotten that trip. The power and strength of the new world. The can-do attitude. Unbelievable.

I miss Reagan

So I went into politics. Because I wanted to serve. This was president Reagans gift throughout the continents – he sent words out to do war for him as Margaret Thatcher so eloquently put it. And recently I ended my career in public life after having served among other cabinet posts as the attorney general of Denmark. 33 years since then.

I tell this story only to tell you that there is no country nor any idea stronger than America at its best. Reagan was that. So much more the bewilderment of what I see today. I see people who have called themselves Reaganites fawn towards a president who behaves like the mad King George with no view for the high standards of the office of the white house. I see the same people who condemned president Clintons dishonorable behavior defend even worse behavior. I even see Mayor Giuliani, a man I have visited in NYC and respected, shown around in Copenhagen, say things that… at best seem strange. I remember what was said when Mr. Clinton refused to testify. The same people today are saying the complete opposite when it comes to mr. Trump. I see Europe labelled as a »foe« – that Europe which John F. Kennedy addressed when saying »To those old allies whose cultural and spiritual origins we share, we pledge the loyalty of faithful friends.« Foes? Really?

My small country had 43 young soldiers fall in Afghanistan when America called. Countless more have been wounded and maimed. Here, this means everyone knows someone who has lost or someone who does. I visited these brave young men and women in uniform myself when I was minister for development. The Helmand province. Together with the British. The toughest place in Afghanistan. I went up there on the market of Nad-e-Ali as the first minister from the European continent, insisting not to wear a helmet. 150 snipers where looking out for me, three armored vehicles and two helicopters were soaring over my head.

I saw our troops. They were so young. So unbelievably young. But we had to do this. We had to support America and we had to be there. So every year I go to our memorial and I look at the grieving families. And I discuss with myself: Did they really have to pay that price? And every year I have been able to go home and still say yes.

But foes? NATO as obsolete? Putin a friend? The North Korea reality show?

I miss the kind, gentle and firm class of Ronald Reagan. The decency. He never doubted the commitment to the free world. That the West existed and rested upon a firm foundation taken from the declaration of independence: »We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rigths, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.« A foundation of human rights, free trade, democracy and capitalism. If this is not the case the West ceases to exist. And with it the shining city upon the hill.

Madam Ambassador, what happened?